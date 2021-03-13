Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $19.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Urstadt Biddle Properties is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust that provides investors with an investment vehicle for participating in ownership of income-producing properties. Their core properties consist principally of community shopping centers located in the northeast. “

Separately, B. Riley upgraded Urstadt Biddle Properties from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th.

UBA stock opened at $18.17 on Tuesday. Urstadt Biddle Properties has a 52-week low of $8.22 and a 52-week high of $18.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $732.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.59 and a beta of 0.99.

Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.09. Urstadt Biddle Properties had a return on equity of 6.39% and a net margin of 17.50%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Urstadt Biddle Properties will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UBA. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 205.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 5,041 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Urstadt Biddle Properties in the third quarter valued at $88,000. Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new position in Urstadt Biddle Properties in the third quarter valued at $120,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Urstadt Biddle Properties in the third quarter valued at $122,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 70.7% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 13,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 5,654 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.55% of the company’s stock.

About Urstadt Biddle Properties

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust which owns or has equity interests in 81 properties containing approximately 5.2 million square feet of space. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange since 1970, it provides investors with a means of participating in ownership of income-producing properties.

