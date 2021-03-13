Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) CIO Sells $142,800.00 in Stock

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) CIO Herbert Eilberg sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.85, for a total value of $142,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Urban Edge Properties stock opened at $18.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 11.10 and a quick ratio of 11.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.77 and a beta of 1.66. Urban Edge Properties has a 1-year low of $6.98 and a 1-year high of $18.18. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.87.

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $87.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.55 million. Urban Edge Properties had a return on equity of 7.66% and a net margin of 22.96%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Urban Edge Properties will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. Urban Edge Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.97%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UE. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Urban Edge Properties by 4,097.2% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,022 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,950 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Urban Edge Properties by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Urban Edge Properties during the 4th quarter worth about $141,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Urban Edge Properties during the 4th quarter worth about $152,000. Finally, Amica Retiree Medical Trust lifted its position in Urban Edge Properties by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Amica Retiree Medical Trust now owns 18,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 2,304 shares during the period. 90.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on UE shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Urban Edge Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Capital One Financial upgraded Urban Edge Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 18th. TheStreet upgraded Urban Edge Properties from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Urban Edge Properties from $10.60 to $13.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.30.

Urban Edge Properties is a NYSE listed real estate investment trust focused on managing, acquiring, developing, and redeveloping retail real estate in urban communities, primarily in the New York metropolitan region. Urban Edge owns 78 properties totaling 15.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

