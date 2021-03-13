Uquid Coin (UQC) Price Tops $13.05 on Top Exchanges

Uquid Coin (CURRENCY:UQC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 13th. Over the last seven days, Uquid Coin has traded 34.5% higher against the dollar. Uquid Coin has a market capitalization of $130.47 million and $16.56 million worth of Uquid Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Uquid Coin token can currently be purchased for about $13.05 or 0.00021531 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.04 or 0.00049576 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.56 or 0.00010831 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $412.35 or 0.00680495 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000323 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $40.36 or 0.00066601 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 21.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001094 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001650 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.32 or 0.00025289 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.37 or 0.00036913 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001653 BTC.

About Uquid Coin

UQC is a token. Its launch date was September 8th, 2017. Uquid Coin’s total supply is 40,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Uquid Coin is medium.com/@uquidcoin . The official website for Uquid Coin is uquidcoin.com . Uquid Coin’s official Twitter account is @UquidC and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “UQUD is an implemented system that ease the use of cryptocurrencies. UQUD system provide debit cards for USD, GRP, and EUR and also several cryptocurrencies ATM's around the world. In 2016, it was distinguished as “the top debit card of the year”. The UQUD team will now leverage the Ethereum blockchain to empower their services and provide new features to improve the user experience. The new features will be, visa credit cards, a wallet, an exchange, a Social Fund Management Campaign where traders will be able to create an portfolio and share it with other users, and a marketplace. UquidCoin (UQC) is an ERC-20 token that will work as a medium of exchange within the platform. “

Uquid Coin Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uquid Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Uquid Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Uquid Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

