Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULH) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULH) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 74,400 shares, a drop of 64.4% from the February 11th total of 209,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 60,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

ULH opened at $26.54 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $714.43 million, a PE ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. Universal Logistics has a 12-month low of $11.02 and a 12-month high of $26.78.

Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 5th. The transportation company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.11. Universal Logistics had a return on equity of 19.77% and a net margin of 2.94%. The firm had revenue of $385.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $355.70 million. As a group, analysts predict that Universal Logistics will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. Universal Logistics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.72%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Universal Logistics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ULH. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Universal Logistics by 0.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 956,698 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $19,956,000 after buying an additional 5,309 shares during the last quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Universal Logistics by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 196,309 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,042,000 after acquiring an additional 30,203 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Universal Logistics by 48.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 185,139 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,812,000 after acquiring an additional 60,077 shares during the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P raised its holdings in Universal Logistics by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 112,394 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,314,000 after buying an additional 13,938 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Universal Logistics by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 99,917 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,057,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.35% of the company’s stock.

About Universal Logistics

Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc provides transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Colombia. It offers truckload services, which include dry van, flatbed, heavy-haul, and refrigerated operations; domestic and international freight forwarding, and customs brokerage services; and final mile and ground expedite services.

