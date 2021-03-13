Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) Shares Bought by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) by 14.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 94,990 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,354 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $13,058,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UHS. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 2,720.0% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 282 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 76.3% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 365 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services during the 4th quarter worth about $66,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services during the 3rd quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services during the 3rd quarter worth about $71,000. 82.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Universal Health Services alerts:

UHS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America lowered shares of Universal Health Services from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $144.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $117.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Universal Health Services in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $149.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $130.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Universal Health Services currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.45.

Universal Health Services stock opened at $133.59 on Thursday. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.20 and a fifty-two week high of $143.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $129.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.35. The company has a market capitalization of $11.37 billion, a PE ratio of 13.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.19.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The health services provider reported $3.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.71. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 15.61%. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 10.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%.

Universal Health Services Profile

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, outpatient facilities, and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other segments. Its hospital offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic care, coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

Further Reading: Does the discount rate affect the economy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UHS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS).

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Health Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Health Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.