Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its stake in shares of Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL) by 11.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 753,951 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 99,200 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 5.02% of Unitil worth $33,377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of UTL. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Unitil by 524.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,472 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 2,916 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Unitil by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 43,272 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,672,000 after purchasing an additional 7,908 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Unitil by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 34,223 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,322,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Unitil by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,395 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of Omaha raised its position in shares of Unitil by 37.5% during the 3rd quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 17,889 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $691,000 after purchasing an additional 4,879 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.78% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Thomas P. Meissner, Jr. acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $43.00 per share, with a total value of $43,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,790,915. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on UTL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Unitil from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. TheStreet upgraded Unitil from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th.

Shares of UTL opened at $47.46 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $712.56 million, a PE ratio of 23.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.42. Unitil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $32.80 and a fifty-two week high of $59.26.

Unitil (NYSE:UTL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.09. Unitil had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 7.84%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Unitil Co. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Unitil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.80%.

Unitil Corporation, a public utility holding company, engages in the distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through three segments: Utility Gas Operations, Utility Electric Operations, and Non-Regulated. The company distributes electricity in the southeastern seacoast and state capital regions of New Hampshire, and the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts; and distributes natural gas in southeastern New Hampshire and portions of southern and central Maine, including the city of Portland and the Lewiston-Auburn area, as well as the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts.

