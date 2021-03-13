UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-three research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $387.82.

UNH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $405.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Sunday, January 17th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $378.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $415.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $355.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd.

NYSE:UNH traded down $2.38 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $349.60. 3,003,882 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,527,926. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $335.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $331.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $330.48 billion, a PE ratio of 20.08, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.74. UnitedHealth Group has a 1-year low of $187.72 and a 1-year high of $367.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $65.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.98 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 27.53% and a net margin of 6.62%. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.90 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group will post 16.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is 33.09%.

In related news, EVP Marianne D. Short sold 9,993 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.69, for a total value of $3,484,459.17. Also, EVP Marianne D. Short sold 9,681 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.00, for a total value of $3,368,988.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 167,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,186,296. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,293 shares of company stock valued at $10,437,941. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 80.8% during the third quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 4,810 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,500,000 after buying an additional 2,150 shares during the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 101.8% during the third quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 2,397 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $748,000 after buying an additional 1,209 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 40.0% during the third quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 31,533 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $9,831,000 after buying an additional 9,003 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.9% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 38,326 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $11,690,000 after buying an additional 1,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brightworth acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the third quarter worth approximately $287,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and health care delivery.

