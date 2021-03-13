United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) EVP Craig Adam Pintoff Sells 1,692 Shares of Stock

United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) EVP Craig Adam Pintoff sold 1,692 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.37, for a total value of $531,914.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,934,048.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Craig Adam Pintoff also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, January 29th, Craig Adam Pintoff sold 1,897 shares of United Rentals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.96, for a total value of $460,895.12.
United Rentals stock opened at $317.86 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $278.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $225.60. United Rentals, Inc. has a one year low of $58.85 and a one year high of $321.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $22.95 billion, a PE ratio of 25.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 2.25.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,197,960 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $732,544,000 after acquiring an additional 11,908 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,307,130 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $535,047,000 after acquiring an additional 446,646 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,324,777 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $307,228,000 after acquiring an additional 125,212 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,139,534 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $264,269,000 after acquiring an additional 110,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,025,440 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $237,810,000 after acquiring an additional 21,883 shares in the last quarter. 96.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Several research analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp increased their price target on United Rentals from $290.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Bank of America raised United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $266.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Argus increased their price target on United Rentals from $195.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Redburn Partners started coverage on United Rentals in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $196.32.
About United Rentals
United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.
