United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) EVP Craig Adam Pintoff Sells 1,692 Shares of Stock

United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) EVP Craig Adam Pintoff sold 1,692 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.37, for a total value of $531,914.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,934,048.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Craig Adam Pintoff also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 29th, Craig Adam Pintoff sold 1,897 shares of United Rentals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.96, for a total value of $460,895.12.

United Rentals stock opened at $317.86 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $278.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $225.60. United Rentals, Inc. has a one year low of $58.85 and a one year high of $321.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $22.95 billion, a PE ratio of 25.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 2.25.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The construction company reported $5.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.26 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 34.19% and a net margin of 10.69%. The company’s revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.60 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 16.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,197,960 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $732,544,000 after acquiring an additional 11,908 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,307,130 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $535,047,000 after acquiring an additional 446,646 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,324,777 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $307,228,000 after acquiring an additional 125,212 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,139,534 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $264,269,000 after acquiring an additional 110,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,025,440 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $237,810,000 after acquiring an additional 21,883 shares in the last quarter. 96.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp increased their price target on United Rentals from $290.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Bank of America raised United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $266.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Argus increased their price target on United Rentals from $195.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Redburn Partners started coverage on United Rentals in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $196.32.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

