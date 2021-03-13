United Natural Foods, Inc. Expected to Post FY2021 Earnings of $3.55 Per Share (NYSE:UNFI)

United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer upped their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of United Natural Foods in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 10th. Oppenheimer analyst R. Parikh now expects that the company will earn $3.55 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.15. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for United Natural Foods’ FY2022 earnings at $3.80 EPS.

Get United Natural Foods alerts:

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $6.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.92 billion. United Natural Foods had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 0.41%. United Natural Foods’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share.

UNFI has been the subject of several other research reports. Northcoast Research lowered United Natural Foods from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on United Natural Foods from $20.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered United Natural Foods from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on United Natural Foods in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on United Natural Foods in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. United Natural Foods presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.40.

Shares of UNFI opened at $39.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.62 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.63. United Natural Foods has a 1 year low of $5.16 and a 1 year high of $40.70.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNFI. Prentice Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of United Natural Foods in the fourth quarter worth $23,961,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of United Natural Foods by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,621,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,685,000 after acquiring an additional 374,025 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of United Natural Foods by 49.3% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 982,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,609,000 after acquiring an additional 324,434 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Natural Foods in the fourth quarter worth $4,415,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of United Natural Foods in the fourth quarter worth $2,435,000. 81.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About United Natural Foods

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care items.

Featured Article: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for United Natural Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Natural Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.