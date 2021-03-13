Uniper (ETR:UN01) Given a €29.00 Price Target by Nord/LB Analysts

Nord/LB set a €29.00 ($34.12) price target on Uniper (ETR:UN01) in a research note released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €33.00 ($38.82) price target on shares of Uniper and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Berenberg Bank set a €28.00 ($32.94) target price on shares of Uniper and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Barclays set a €30.00 ($35.29) price target on Uniper and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €33.50 ($39.41) price objective on Uniper and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €24.00 ($28.24) target price on Uniper and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €27.64 ($32.52).

ETR:UN01 opened at €31.14 ($36.64) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.40 billion and a P/E ratio of 28.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €29.79 and its 200 day moving average price is €28.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.58, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 1.04. Uniper has a 52 week low of €20.76 ($24.42) and a 52 week high of €31.28 ($36.80).

Uniper SE operates as an energy company. It operates in European Generation, Global Commodities, and International Power Generation segments. The company owns and operates various power and heat generation facilities, including fossil fuel power plants, such as coal, gas, oil, and combined gas and steam; and hydroelectric, nuclear, biomass, photovoltaic, and wind power plants.

