UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH) Price Target Raised to $21.00

UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH) had its target price upped by B. Riley from $16.50 to $21.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for UMH Properties’ Q1 2022 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.27 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.05 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised UMH Properties from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. UMH Properties has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $18.00.

NYSE UMH opened at $19.28 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.99. The company has a quick ratio of 4.86, a current ratio of 4.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.16. UMH Properties has a 52 week low of $8.63 and a 52 week high of $19.51. The company has a market capitalization of $804.17 million, a P/E ratio of -16.34 and a beta of 1.07.

UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.49. UMH Properties had a negative return on equity of 21.08% and a negative net margin of 13.64%. Research analysts anticipate that UMH Properties will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th. This is an increase from UMH Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. UMH Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 120.63%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UMH. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in UMH Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in UMH Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in UMH Properties by 208.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 5,174 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of UMH Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $114,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of UMH Properties by 447.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 7,164 shares during the period. 57.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UMH Properties, Inc, which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 124 manufactured home communities containing approximately 23,400 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Michigan and Maryland.

