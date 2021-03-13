Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $1.14 EPS

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The specialty retailer reported $3.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $1.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 15.94%. Ulta Beauty’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.89 EPS.

Ulta Beauty stock traded down $28.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $319.04. The stock had a trading volume of 343,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 687,682. The company has a market capitalization of $17.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.62, a PEG ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $313.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $267.72. Ulta Beauty has a one year low of $124.05 and a one year high of $351.00.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ULTA. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $335.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Ulta Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 target price on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Thursday. Citigroup lowered shares of Ulta Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $290.00 to $320.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Ulta Beauty from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $300.69.

In related news, Director Robert F. Diromualdo sold 27,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.15, for a total value of $7,348,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,726,519.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

