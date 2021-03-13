UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) Trading Up 5.1%

UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) shares traded up 5.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $68.92 and last traded at $68.80. 566,286 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 76% from the average session volume of 321,063 shares. The stock had previously closed at $65.49.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of UFP Industries from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of UFP Industries in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on UFP Industries in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on UFP Industries from $57.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded UFP Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.83.

Get UFP Industries alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.49 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $60.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.88.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The construction company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.21. UFP Industries had a net margin of 4.66% and a return on equity of 16.77%. On average, analysts expect that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This is an increase from UFP Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. UFP Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.62%.

In related news, CEO Matthew J. Missad sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.61, for a total value of $1,352,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 301,729 shares in the company, valued at $20,399,897.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Patrick M. Webster sold 30,000 shares of UFP Industries stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.78, for a total transaction of $1,853,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 217,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,464,827.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 61,522 shares of company stock worth $3,943,238 over the last ninety days. 3.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in UFP Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,065,000. SG Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UFP Industries by 82.6% during the 4th quarter. SG Capital Management LLC now owns 585,193 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,507,000 after acquiring an additional 264,762 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in UFP Industries by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,371,638 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $520,594,000 after purchasing an additional 246,587 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in UFP Industries by 68.3% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 364,543 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $20,250,000 after purchasing an additional 147,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AJO LP boosted its holdings in shares of UFP Industries by 152.4% in the 3rd quarter. AJO LP now owns 233,700 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $13,205,000 after purchasing an additional 141,120 shares in the last quarter. 79.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI)

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and wood-alternative products in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company offers preserved and unpreserved dimensional lumber; outdoor living products, including wood and wood composite decking and related accessories, and decorative lawn and garden products; and engineered wood components, which include roof and floor trusses, wall panels, engineered floor systems, I-joists, and lumber packages.

Recommended Story: When is a capital gain realized?

Receive News & Ratings for UFP Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UFP Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.