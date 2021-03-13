UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $75.00 price target on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of UFP Industries from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of UFP Industries from $57.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Wedbush reiterated a neutral rating on shares of UFP Industries in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of UFP Industries from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $65.83.

NASDAQ:UFPI opened at $71.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.03 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company’s 50-day moving average is $60.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.92. UFP Industries has a 12-month low of $29.17 and a 12-month high of $72.06.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The construction company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.21. UFP Industries had a net margin of 4.66% and a return on equity of 16.77%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that UFP Industries will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This is an increase from UFP Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. UFP Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 20.62%.

In related news, CEO Matthew J. Missad sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.61, for a total transaction of $1,352,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 301,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,399,897.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Scott T. Bravata sold 5,761 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.02, for a total transaction of $368,819.22. In the last three months, insiders have sold 61,522 shares of company stock valued at $3,943,238. Corporate insiders own 3.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in UFP Industries by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,371,638 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $520,594,000 after acquiring an additional 246,587 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in UFP Industries by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,872,983 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $159,594,000 after acquiring an additional 99,929 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in UFP Industries by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,479,151 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $82,167,000 after acquiring an additional 101,122 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in UFP Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,065,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its position in UFP Industries by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 841,079 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,722,000 after acquiring an additional 52,107 shares in the last quarter. 79.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About UFP Industries

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and wood-alternative products in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company offers preserved and unpreserved dimensional lumber; outdoor living products, including wood and wood composite decking and related accessories, and decorative lawn and garden products; and engineered wood components, which include roof and floor trusses, wall panels, engineered floor systems, I-joists, and lumber packages.

