UBS Group Reiterates €55.00 Price Target for Brenntag (FRA:BNR)

Posted by on Mar 13th, 2021 // Comments off

UBS Group set a €55.00 ($64.71) price target on Brenntag (FRA:BNR) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on BNR. Nord/LB set a €57.00 ($67.06) price objective on Brenntag and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Baader Bank set a €75.00 ($88.24) price objective on Brenntag and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €67.00 ($78.82) price objective on Brenntag and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €72.50 ($85.29) price objective on Brenntag and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €83.00 ($97.65) price objective on Brenntag and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Brenntag currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €66.15 ($77.83).

Shares of FRA BNR opened at €69.72 ($82.02) on Wednesday. Brenntag has a 52-week low of €43.06 ($50.66) and a 52-week high of €56.25 ($66.18). The business’s 50 day moving average is €65.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is €60.99.

About Brenntag

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

Read More: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Analyst Recommendations for Brenntag (FRA:BNR)

Receive News & Ratings for Brenntag Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brenntag and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.