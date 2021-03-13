UBS Group Reiterates €55.00 Price Target for Brenntag (FRA:BNR)

UBS Group set a €55.00 ($64.71) price target on Brenntag (FRA:BNR) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on BNR. Nord/LB set a €57.00 ($67.06) price objective on Brenntag and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Baader Bank set a €75.00 ($88.24) price objective on Brenntag and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €67.00 ($78.82) price objective on Brenntag and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €72.50 ($85.29) price objective on Brenntag and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €83.00 ($97.65) price objective on Brenntag and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Brenntag currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €66.15 ($77.83).

Get Brenntag alerts:

Shares of FRA BNR opened at €69.72 ($82.02) on Wednesday. Brenntag has a 52-week low of €43.06 ($50.66) and a 52-week high of €56.25 ($66.18). The business’s 50 day moving average is €65.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is €60.99.

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

Read More: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Receive News & Ratings for Brenntag Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brenntag and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.