UBS Group Downgrades Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) to Neutral

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) was downgraded by research analysts at UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a $27.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $26.00. UBS Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 6.80% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on SNDR. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Schneider National from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered shares of Schneider National from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Schneider National from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Schneider National from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of Schneider National from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.73.

NYSE:SNDR opened at $25.28 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a current ratio of 3.06. Schneider National has a fifty-two week low of $16.06 and a fifty-two week high of $28.13. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.26.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. Schneider National had a net margin of 4.29% and a return on equity of 9.18%. Schneider National’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Schneider National will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Schneider National by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,713,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,174,000 after buying an additional 550,147 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Schneider National by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,340,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,443,000 after purchasing an additional 270,187 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Schneider National by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,924,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,826,000 after purchasing an additional 25,441 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Schneider National by 14.1% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,595,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,463,000 after purchasing an additional 197,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AJO LP lifted its holdings in Schneider National by 9.9% during the third quarter. AJO LP now owns 1,325,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,768,000 after purchasing an additional 118,915 shares in the last quarter. 26.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Schneider National

Schneider National, Inc, a transportation and logistics services company, provides truckload, intermodal, and logistics solutions in North America. Its Truckload segment provides standard long-haul and regional shipping services through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed equipment, as well as customized solutions for time-sensitive loads.

