UBS Group Downgrades Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) to Neutral

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) was downgraded by research analysts at UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a $27.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $26.00. UBS Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 6.80% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other analysts have also weighed in on SNDR. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Schneider National from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered shares of Schneider National from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Schneider National from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Schneider National from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of Schneider National from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.73.
NYSE:SNDR opened at $25.28 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a current ratio of 3.06. Schneider National has a fifty-two week low of $16.06 and a fifty-two week high of $28.13. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.26.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Schneider National by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,713,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,174,000 after buying an additional 550,147 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Schneider National by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,340,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,443,000 after purchasing an additional 270,187 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Schneider National by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,924,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,826,000 after purchasing an additional 25,441 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Schneider National by 14.1% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,595,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,463,000 after purchasing an additional 197,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AJO LP lifted its holdings in Schneider National by 9.9% during the third quarter. AJO LP now owns 1,325,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,768,000 after purchasing an additional 118,915 shares in the last quarter. 26.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Schneider National
Schneider National, Inc, a transportation and logistics services company, provides truckload, intermodal, and logistics solutions in North America. Its Truckload segment provides standard long-haul and regional shipping services through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed equipment, as well as customized solutions for time-sensitive loads.
