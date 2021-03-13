U.S. Gold (NASDAQ:USAU) & Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) Head to Head Contrast

U.S. Gold (NASDAQ:USAU) and Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for U.S. Gold and Lithium Americas, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score U.S. Gold 0 0 2 0 3.00 Lithium Americas 0 3 3 0 2.50

U.S. Gold presently has a consensus target price of $16.50, suggesting a potential upside of 60.35%. Lithium Americas has a consensus target price of $19.54, suggesting a potential upside of 23.92%. Given U.S. Gold’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe U.S. Gold is more favorable than Lithium Americas.

Profitability

This table compares U.S. Gold and Lithium Americas’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets U.S. Gold N/A -60.15% -57.57% Lithium Americas N/A -22.88% -10.85%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

2.4% of U.S. Gold shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.1% of Lithium Americas shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.9% of U.S. Gold shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

U.S. Gold has a beta of 1.86, meaning that its stock price is 86% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lithium Americas has a beta of 1.6, meaning that its stock price is 60% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares U.S. Gold and Lithium Americas’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio U.S. Gold N/A N/A -$5.25 million ($3.17) -3.25 Lithium Americas $4.84 million 389.00 $51.67 million ($0.22) -71.68

Lithium Americas has higher revenue and earnings than U.S. Gold. Lithium Americas is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than U.S. Gold, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Lithium Americas beats U.S. Gold on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About U.S. Gold

U.S. Gold Corp. operates as a gold and precious metals exploration and development company in the United States. It explores for gold, copper, silver, and zinc minerals. The company's properties include the Copper King Project located in the Silver Crown Mining District, southeast Wyoming; Keystone Project consisting of 650 unpatented lode mining claims on the Cortez Trend in Nevada; the Maggie Creek Project located in Eureka County, Nevada; and the Gold Bar North Project comprising of 49 unpatented lode mining claims located in Eureka County, Nevada. The company is based in Elko, Nevada.

About Lithium Americas

Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States. The company explores for lithium deposits. It primarily holds interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz Project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; and owns a 100% interest in the Thacker Pass lithium project located in Humboldt County in northern Nevada. The company was formerly known as Western Lithium USA Corporation and changed its name to Lithium Americas Corp. in March 2016. Lithium Americas Corp. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

