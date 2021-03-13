U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its position in shares of U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR) by 9.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,485 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 840 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in U.S. Concrete were worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in USCR. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Concrete in the fourth quarter worth approximately $725,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in U.S. Concrete by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 11,546 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in U.S. Concrete by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,563,781 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $102,475,000 after buying an additional 137,600 shares during the last quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. raised its position in U.S. Concrete by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 10,500 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, THB Asset Management raised its position in U.S. Concrete by 100.7% during the 4th quarter. THB Asset Management now owns 130,593 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,219,000 after buying an additional 65,515 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on USCR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of U.S. Concrete from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of U.S. Concrete from $30.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Truist raised their price target on shares of U.S. Concrete from $19.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, November 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.57.

Shares of U.S. Concrete stock opened at $69.04 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.00. U.S. Concrete, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.75 and a 52 week high of $69.61. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 37.32 and a beta of 1.34.

U.S. Concrete (NASDAQ:USCR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.93. The company had revenue of $334.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $355.52 million. U.S. Concrete had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 2.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that U.S. Concrete, Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Concrete Profile

U.S. Concrete, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells ready-mixed concrete, aggregates, and concrete-related products and services to the construction industry in the United States, the U.S. Virgin Islands, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Ready-Mixed Concrete and Aggregate Products.

