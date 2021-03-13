Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) Shares Up 6.4% on Analyst Upgrade

Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) shot up 6.4% on Tuesday after Zacks Investment Research upgraded the stock from a sell rating to a hold rating. Zacks Investment Research now has a $67.00 price target on the stock. Twitter traded as high as $68.21 and last traded at $67.52. 22,587,322 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 7% from the average session volume of 24,180,041 shares. The stock had previously closed at $63.48.

According to Zacks, “Twitter’s shares have outperformed the industry year to date. The company’s initiatives to add features and focus on effectively tackling abuse issues are helping it expand the monetized user base. Increasing conversation around current events is also a key catalyst. Strong brand advertiser demand for digital ads and for Twitter’s solutions are major positives. Additionally, product improvement including continued increases in relevance across notifications, search, Explore, and the Home timeline, will drive user retention across new and recently-reactivated accounts. Upswing in advertiser sentiment for digital ads and improving ad environment are positives. Nevertheless, intensifying competition for ad dollars from the likes of Facebook and Google doesn’t bode well. Lack of revenue diversification is a major concern.”

Get Twitter alerts:

TWTR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Twitter from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded Twitter from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Twitter from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Twitter from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on Twitter from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.50.

In other Twitter news, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.55, for a total transaction of $339,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Michael Montano sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.64, for a total value of $122,940.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 73,695 shares of company stock worth $4,160,975 in the last 90 days. 2.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Twitter by 388.4% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,226 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the period. ING Groep NV boosted its stake in shares of Twitter by 161.0% during the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 165,932 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $8,985,000 after acquiring an additional 102,357 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Twitter by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 20,257 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $901,000 after acquiring an additional 2,984 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Twitter by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,974 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,593,000 after acquiring an additional 4,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Twitter by 42.2% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 288,949 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $12,858,000 after acquiring an additional 85,746 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.17% of the company’s stock.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $62.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.38. The firm has a market cap of $51.74 billion, a PE ratio of -46.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 4.44, a quick ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The social networking company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. Twitter had a negative return on equity of 12.42% and a negative net margin of 31.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Twitter, Inc. will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Twitter (NYSE:TWTR)

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States and internationally. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

Read More: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Twitter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twitter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.