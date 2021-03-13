Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) CFO Ned D. Segal Sells 7,000 Shares

Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) CFO Ned D. Segal sold 7,000 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.96, for a total transaction of $461,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Ned D. Segal also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 9th, Ned D. Segal sold 7,000 shares of Twitter stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.75, for a total transaction of $411,250.00.

On Tuesday, January 12th, Ned D. Segal sold 7,000 shares of Twitter stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.55, for a total transaction of $339,850.00.

Shares of TWTR opened at $68.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 4.44 and a current ratio of 4.44. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.64. Twitter, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.00 and a 52-week high of $80.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.35 billion, a PE ratio of -49.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.86.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The social networking company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. Twitter had a negative return on equity of 12.42% and a negative net margin of 31.70%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. Twitter’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Twitter, Inc. will post -1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Twitter during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Twitter during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in Twitter during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Twitter during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Twitter during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 73.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of Twitter from $60.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Twitter from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Twitter from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Twitter from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Twitter from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.50.

About Twitter

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States and internationally. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

