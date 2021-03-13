Twin Tree Management LP Sells 4,662 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW)

Twin Tree Management LP cut its stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) by 31.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,229 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 4,662 shares during the quarter. Twin Tree Management LP’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $3,635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Azimuth Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 0.7% during the third quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 51,949 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $12,715,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp grew its position in Palo Alto Networks by 34.1% in the 3rd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 8,261 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $2,022,000 after acquiring an additional 2,102 shares during the last quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter worth $249,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,400 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $2,274,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NBT Bank N A NY purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter valued at $226,000. 80.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PANW. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $315.00 to $440.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Northland Securities lifted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $350.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $423.00 to $426.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. BTIG Research upped their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $419.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $310.00 to $408.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $377.06.

Shares of NYSE:PANW traded down $1.84 during trading on Friday, hitting $342.53. 698,908 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,202,726. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $367.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $304.74. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $125.47 and a 52-week high of $403.00. The company has a market cap of $33.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -110.49 and a beta of 1.50.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The network technology company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $985.90 million. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 8.36% and a negative return on equity of 8.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Jean Compeau sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.37, for a total value of $312,633.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,081,910.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.94, for a total transaction of $13,997,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 129,317 shares of company stock valued at $46,192,819. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

