Twin Tree Management LP Purchases 58,526 Shares of Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL)

Twin Tree Management LP increased its position in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL) by 57.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 159,992 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,526 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP’s holdings in Kirkland Lake Gold were worth $6,603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. National Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Kirkland Lake Gold by 0.5% during the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,212,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Kirkland Lake Gold by 76.0% in the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. HC Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. HC Advisors LLC now owns 11,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp grew its holdings in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 173,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,147,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in Kirkland Lake Gold by 25.0% during the third quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 50.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:KL traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $34.52. 949,258 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,034,046. Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. has a one year low of $18.02 and a one year high of $57.69. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.49. The company has a market cap of $9.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.72.

Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $691.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $695.95 million. Kirkland Lake Gold had a return on equity of 21.03% and a net margin of 33.21%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on KL. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a research note on Monday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Kirkland Lake Gold in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They set an “underweight” rating on the stock. CIBC lowered their price target on Kirkland Lake Gold from $95.50 to $77.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 8th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Kirkland Lake Gold from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.00.

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold properties. The company's principal properties include the Fosterville Mine located in the State of Victoria, Australia; and Macassa Mine situated in the Municipality of Kirkland Lake, Ontario, Canada.

