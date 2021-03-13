Twin Tree Management LP Makes New $2.63 Million Investment in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 22,220 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,633,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,769,417 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $380,485,000 after buying an additional 110,847 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA boosted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 2,684,170 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $318,047,000 after acquiring an additional 17,690 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 2.3% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,767,363 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $178,398,000 after purchasing an additional 39,925 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,230,781 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $145,837,000 after purchasing an additional 68,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 161.7% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,140,216 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $135,104,000 after purchasing an additional 704,459 shares during the period.

Shares of A stock traded down $0.39 on Friday, reaching $121.44. The company had a trading volume of 1,368,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,792,512. The business’s 50-day moving average is $123.22 and its 200 day moving average is $113.13. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $61.13 and a one year high of $136.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.00 billion, a PE ratio of 52.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.04.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The medical research company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.17. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 21.02%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Agilent Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, February 16th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the medical research company to reacquire up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 21,212 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.26, for a total transaction of $2,550,955.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 356,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,928,370.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Michael Tang sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.27, for a total transaction of $63,635.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 54,880 shares in the company, valued at $6,984,577.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. MKM Partners started coverage on Agilent Technologies in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $133.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.35.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid and gas chromatography systems and components; liquid and gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass and optical emission spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate readers; laboratory software, information management, and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

