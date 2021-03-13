Twin Tree Management LP Boosts Holdings in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME)

Twin Tree Management LP grew its position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME) by 230.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 382,605 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 266,706 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP owned 1.25% of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF worth $12,794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 29,336 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $981,000 after buying an additional 722 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $290,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $943,000. Finally, D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 301.4% during the 4th quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. now owns 38,673 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 29,039 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:XME opened at $41.49 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.27. SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF has a fifty-two week low of $13.86 and a fifty-two week high of $41.92.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Metals & Mining Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the metals and mining sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index.

