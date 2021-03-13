Twin Tree Management LP Acquires Shares of 434,900 General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in General Electric (NYSE:GE) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 434,900 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $4,697,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in General Electric by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 2,257,292 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $24,379,000 after purchasing an additional 23,700 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 43.9% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 29,618 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 9,040 shares in the last quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of General Electric by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC now owns 305,393 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,298,000 after acquiring an additional 8,812 shares during the period. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC grew its stake in General Electric by 290.0% during the fourth quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 110,839 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after acquiring an additional 82,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in General Electric by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 469,024 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,065,000 after acquiring an additional 34,674 shares during the period. 60.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $15.00 price target on shares of General Electric and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Argus raised their price target on General Electric from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of General Electric from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of General Electric in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of General Electric from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.00.

Shares of NYSE GE traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.58. The company had a trading volume of 134,551,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,538,844. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.51. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. General Electric has a one year low of $5.48 and a one year high of $14.41. The stock has a market cap of $110.30 billion, a PE ratio of 34.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.06.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $21.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.62 billion. General Electric had a return on equity of 5.37% and a net margin of 4.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that General Electric will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 5th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.15%.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. The company's Power segment offers heavy-duty and aeroderivative gas turbines for utilities, independent power producers, and industrial applications; maintenance, service, and upgrade solutions to plant assets and their operational lifecycle; steam power technology for fossil and nuclear applications, including boilers, generators, steam turbines, and air quality control systems; and advanced reactor technologies solutions comprising reactors, fuels, and support services for boiling water reactors.

