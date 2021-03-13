Twin Capital Management Inc. Trims Position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Twin Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 16,126 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $3,832,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 119,082 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $28,295,000 after purchasing an additional 2,422 shares in the last quarter. Argent Trust Co raised its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 8,068 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,917,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322 shares in the last quarter. Maryland Capital Management raised its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Maryland Capital Management now owns 1,706 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new position in Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter worth about $3,837,000. Finally, Heritage Trust Co raised its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 3,757 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $893,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. 67.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NSC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $215.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $283.00 to $271.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Argus upped their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $230.96.

In other news, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 1,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.00, for a total value of $338,663.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,081,690. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 2,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total transaction of $627,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,448,255. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 4,147 shares of company stock valued at $1,030,541 over the last three months. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:NSC opened at $259.29 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Norfolk Southern Co. has a fifty-two week low of $112.62 and a fifty-two week high of $264.86. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $249.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $232.87. The company has a market cap of $70.59 billion, a PE ratio of 33.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.38.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 15.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.55 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 9.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th were paid a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. This is a positive change from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is presently 38.30%.

Norfolk Southern Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

