Twin Capital Management Inc. Sells 46 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Twin Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,780 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 46 shares during the quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $1,056,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Intuit by 48.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,779,380 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $580,452,000 after purchasing an additional 581,028 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Intuit by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,773,875 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,573,057,000 after purchasing an additional 527,143 shares during the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in Intuit by 52.2% in the 4th quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,223,334 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $464,603,000 after purchasing an additional 419,560 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of Intuit by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,826,020 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $595,666,000 after buying an additional 282,183 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Intuit by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,762,244 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,227,281,000 after buying an additional 245,406 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Kerry J. Mclean sold 4,093 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.56, for a total value of $1,549,446.08. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.23, for a total value of $113,010.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $119,457.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 7,420 shares of company stock worth $2,876,094. Company insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ INTU traded down $7.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $391.91. 40,193 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,433,987. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $389.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $357.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.79, a PEG ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 3.09. Intuit Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $187.68 and a fifty-two week high of $423.74.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 40.29% and a net margin of 25.10%. The business’s revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 12th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.98%.

INTU has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group lifted their target price on Intuit from $375.00 to $407.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Intuit from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Intuit from $405.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Intuit from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Intuit in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $430.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Intuit presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $426.05.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

