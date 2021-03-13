Twin Capital Management Inc. Sells 2,130 Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Twin Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,761 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,130 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $3,641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BAH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 23.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,505,719 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $800,763,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823,564 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 1,827.7% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,591,232 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,623,000 after purchasing an additional 1,508,685 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton in the 4th quarter worth about $39,452,000. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,890,915 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $239,888,000 after purchasing an additional 437,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 444.4% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 407,319 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,510,000 after purchasing an additional 332,498 shares in the last quarter. 89.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BAH. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $98.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.09.

In other news, EVP Susan L. Penfield sold 35,929 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $3,233,610.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Elizabeth M. Thompson sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $1,380,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 130,416 shares of company stock worth $11,799,193 in the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of BAH stock opened at $78.42 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.37, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $83.55 and its 200 day moving average is $85.31. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 12 month low of $54.37 and a 12 month high of $100.26.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The business services provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 54.01%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This is a positive change from Booz Allen Hamilton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio is 46.54%.

About Booz Allen Hamilton

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

