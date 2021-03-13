Twin Capital Management Inc. Purchases 9,693 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Twin Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 245.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,647 shares of the game software company’s stock after buying an additional 9,693 shares during the quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $1,960,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EA. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in Electronic Arts by 881.0% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 206 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its holdings in Electronic Arts by 81.3% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 223 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its holdings in Electronic Arts by 72.9% during the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 230 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Electronic Arts during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Electronic Arts during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on EA. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Electronic Arts from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Atlantic Securities lowered Electronic Arts from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Electronic Arts from $153.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Electronic Arts from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Electronic Arts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Sunday, January 24th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.23.

EA opened at $131.40 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $37.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.92. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.69 and a 52-week high of $150.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 2.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $141.63 and its 200-day moving average is $133.77.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The game software company reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 17.85% and a net margin of 23.51%. Electronic Arts’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.52 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 2nd. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.29%.

In related news, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 5,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.75, for a total value of $817,081.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,151,067.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Matthew Bilbey sold 330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.84, for a total value of $44,497.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,423 shares in the company, valued at $866,077.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 108,080 shares of company stock worth $15,825,890. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Electronic Arts Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

Recommended Story: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA).

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.