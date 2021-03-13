Twin Capital Management Inc. Makes New $891,000 Investment in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Twin Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 9,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $891,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KMX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in CarMax by 29.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,131,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,470,000 after purchasing an additional 711,207 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of CarMax during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,427,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CarMax by 383.4% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 343,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,530,000 after acquiring an additional 272,080 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of CarMax by 857.6% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 283,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,088,000 after acquiring an additional 254,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of CarMax by 452.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 309,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,207,000 after acquiring an additional 253,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.59% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of CarMax from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of CarMax from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of CarMax from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Argus upped their target price on CarMax from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on CarMax in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.88.

In other CarMax news, SVP Jon G. Daniels sold 20,129 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.54, for a total value of $2,567,252.66. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,756,011.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO William D. Nash sold 58,674 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.23, for a total transaction of $6,232,939.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 175,674 shares in the company, valued at $18,661,849.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 415,922 shares of company stock worth $47,543,566 over the last quarter. 2.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

KMX traded up $1.69 on Friday, reaching $134.66. 18,414 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,363,300. The stock has a market cap of $21.89 billion, a PE ratio of 29.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.76. CarMax, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.59 and a twelve month high of $136.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $122.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 21st. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.98 billion. CarMax had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 20.30%. CarMax’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that CarMax, Inc. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

