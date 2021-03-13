Twin Capital Management Inc. Lowers Position in Aon Plc (NYSE:AON)

Twin Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Aon Plc (NYSE:AON) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 70 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in AON were worth $744,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smithfield Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of AON by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of AON by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 2,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of AON by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its holdings in shares of AON by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 3,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $713,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of AON by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. 95.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AON alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AON. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on AON from $221.00 to $219.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on AON in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $231.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on AON from $196.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised AON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $237.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised AON from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $265.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $222.86.

NYSE AON traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $227.99. 23,479 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,659,610. Aon Plc has a 52-week low of $143.93 and a 52-week high of $235.88. The firm has a market cap of $51.52 billion, a PE ratio of 29.52 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $221.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $208.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01.

AON (NYSE:AON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. AON had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 65.00%. AON’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.53 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Aon Plc will post 9.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AON announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Friday, November 20th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 10.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. AON’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.07%.

AON Profile

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance solutions provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

Featured Article: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aon Plc (NYSE:AON).

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.