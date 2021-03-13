Twin Capital Management Inc. Invests $936,000 in SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX)

Twin Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 11,495 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $936,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in SYNNEX during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of SYNNEX by 35.5% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 286 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in SYNNEX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in SYNNEX by 164.0% during the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 623 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in SYNNEX by 70.9% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 453 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

SNX traded up $1.79 during trading on Friday, reaching $102.21. 2,471 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 336,466. SYNNEX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $21.25 and a fifty-two week high of $100.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $89.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.15. The company has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.02, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.60.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, January 10th. The business services provider reported $5.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.83 by $1.38. SYNNEX had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 17.47%. The business had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that SYNNEX Co. will post 7.75 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SNX. Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of SYNNEX from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded SYNNEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $156.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SYNNEX in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. TheStreet downgraded SYNNEX from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Cross Research lowered SYNNEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.56.

In other news, Director Dwight Steffensen sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.99, for a total value of $44,995.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,134.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Peter Larocque sold 3,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.74, for a total transaction of $296,390.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,686,572.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,176 shares of company stock worth $542,256 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the United States and internationally. The company distributes peripherals; and information technology systems, including system components, software, networking, communications and security equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products, as well as designs and integrates data center equipment.

