Twin Capital Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

Twin Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 55,237 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,190 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Ciena were worth $2,919,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Ciena in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ciena in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Ciena by 59.4% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 896 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Ciena during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Ciena during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Ciena alerts:

Shares of NYSE CIEN opened at $52.27 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Ciena Co. has a 52 week low of $30.58 and a 52 week high of $61.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $53.77 and its 200 day moving average is $47.90. The company has a market cap of $8.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.92, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.85.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.07. Ciena had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 17.41%. The company had revenue of $757.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $750.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ciena Co. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Ciena from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Ciena from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Ciena from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Ciena from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Ciena in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.43.

In other Ciena news, VP David M. Rothenstein sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.40, for a total transaction of $121,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Scott Mcfeely sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.40, for a total transaction of $96,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 43,678 shares of company stock worth $2,298,524. 0.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ciena Profile

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, routing, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking products and solutions that optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

Read More: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Ciena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ciena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.