Twin Capital Management Inc. Buys New Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Twin Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 11,495 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,626,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SNS Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 2,554 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Carlson Capital Management lifted its position in NIKE by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 3,414 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV lifted its position in NIKE by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV now owns 8,542 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,208,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. lifted its position in NIKE by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. now owns 3,236 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC lifted its position in NIKE by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 3,591 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. 64.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 130,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.27, for a total value of $18,365,100.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,532,001 shares in the company, valued at $216,425,781.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Chris L. Abston sold 30,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $4,350,000.00. Insiders have sold 250,000 shares of company stock worth $35,548,550 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NKE. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $164.00 price objective on NIKE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on NIKE from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. DZ Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of NIKE in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on NIKE from $149.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Argus increased their target price on NIKE from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $156.86.

NKE stock opened at $138.63 on Thursday. NIKE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.00 and a 52-week high of $147.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $131.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $218.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.15. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.89% and a net margin of 7.39%. The business had revenue of $11.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.46%.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

