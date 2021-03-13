Twin Capital Management Inc. Buys 4,840 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Twin Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 45.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,374 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,840 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $2,073,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TMUS. Egerton Capital UK LLP lifted its stake in T-Mobile US by 83.1% during the 3rd quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 7,690,801 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $879,520,000 after acquiring an additional 3,490,401 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 143.7% during the 3rd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,220,992 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $368,353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,899,418 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 68.1% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,498,547 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $514,454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,822,690 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,730,280 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,828,155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264,809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners increased its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,723,283 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $425,795,000 after purchasing an additional 756,538 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 10,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.12, for a total value of $1,351,296.00. Also, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 40,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.67, for a total value of $4,866,800.00. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on TMUS. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Monday, November 16th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group set a $150.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. HSBC increased their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $114.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. T-Mobile US has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.96.

NASDAQ TMUS opened at $127.40 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $158.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.55. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a one year low of $63.50 and a one year high of $135.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $124.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $122.75.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $20.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.97 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 5.11%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 102.1 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

