TVA Group (TSE:TVA.B) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.89

TVA Group Inc (TSE:TVA.B) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$1.89 and traded as high as C$2.30. TVA Group shares last traded at C$2.22, with a volume of 75,500 shares traded.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$2.50 price target (up from C$2.00) on shares of TVA Group in a report on Friday, February 19th. Cormark boosted their target price on TVA Group from C$6.00 to C$8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$2.19 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.10. The stock has a market cap of C$95.49 million and a PE ratio of 2.95.

TVA Group Inc operates a communications company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Broadcasting & Production; Magazines; and Film Production & Audiovisual Services. The Broadcasting & Production segment creates, produces, and broadcasts entertainment, information, and public affairs programming; operates a French-language television network, as well as provides nine specialty services; markets digital products associated with various televisual brands; and distributes audiovisual products and films.

