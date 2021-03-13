Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) Stock Price Down 6.2%

Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP)’s share price dropped 6.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $24.01 and last traded at $24.36. Approximately 2,407,481 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 161% from the average daily volume of 923,172 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.96.

Separately, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of Tupperware Brands from $15.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.45.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.31. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 78.06 and a beta of 3.01.

Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.57). Tupperware Brands had a negative return on equity of 23.64% and a net margin of 1.12%. The business had revenue of $489.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $449.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.70) EPS. Tupperware Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Tupperware Brands Co. will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Tupperware Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tupperware Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Tupperware Brands by 50,225.0% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 2,009 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Tupperware Brands in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $109,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tupperware Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $119,000. 74.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tupperware Brands Corporation manufactures and sells products across a range of brands and categories in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Asia Pacific, North America, and South America. The company offers design-centric preparation, storage, and serving solutions for the kitchen and home, as well as a line of cookware, knives, microwave products, microfiber textiles, water-filtration related items, and an array of products for on-the-go consumers under the Tupperware brand name.

