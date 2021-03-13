Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) Stock Price Down 6.2%

Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP)’s share price dropped 6.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $24.01 and last traded at $24.36. Approximately 2,407,481 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 161% from the average daily volume of 923,172 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.96.
Separately, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of Tupperware Brands from $15.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.45.
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.31. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 78.06 and a beta of 3.01.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Tupperware Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tupperware Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Tupperware Brands by 50,225.0% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 2,009 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Tupperware Brands in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $109,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tupperware Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $119,000. 74.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP)
Tupperware Brands Corporation manufactures and sells products across a range of brands and categories in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Asia Pacific, North America, and South America. The company offers design-centric preparation, storage, and serving solutions for the kitchen and home, as well as a line of cookware, knives, microwave products, microfiber textiles, water-filtration related items, and an array of products for on-the-go consumers under the Tupperware brand name.
Featured Article: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)
Receive News & Ratings for Tupperware Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tupperware Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.