Truxton Co. (OTCMKTS:TRUX) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Truxton Co. (OTCMKTS:TRUX) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 75.0% from the February 11th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

TRUX stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $52.35. 200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,900. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.61 million, a P/E ratio of 14.75 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.59. Truxton has a 1 year low of $35.00 and a 1 year high of $53.00.

Get Truxton alerts:

Truxton (OTCMKTS:TRUX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.24 million for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 8th.

Truxton Company Profile

Truxton Corporation operates as the holding company for Truxton Trust Company that provides various banking, investment management, and trust administration services to individuals, businesses, and charitable institutions. The company's primary deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as demand deposits and certificates of deposit; and primary lending products comprise residential and commercial real estate mortgages, commercial loans, construction and land development loans, and consumer loans.

Read More: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Truxton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truxton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.