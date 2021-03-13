Truist Raises Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) Price Target to $60.00

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) had its price objective raised by Truist from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on SFIX. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Stitch Fix from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and boosted their target price for the company from $18.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Stitch Fix from $50.00 to $643.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Stitch Fix from $38.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Stitch Fix from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut Stitch Fix from a buy rating to a hold rating and upped their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $83.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $74.45.

Shares of SFIX traded up $1.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $52.26. 44,501 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,430,927. The company has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a PE ratio of -90.54 and a beta of 2.46. Stitch Fix has a 52-week low of $10.90 and a 52-week high of $113.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $81.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.29.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $504.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $512.17 million. Stitch Fix had a negative return on equity of 13.58% and a negative net margin of 3.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Stitch Fix will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Katrina Lake sold 48,827 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.54, for a total value of $3,346,602.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mike C. Smith sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.39, for a total value of $2,975,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 87,356 shares in the company, valued at $6,498,412.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 244,879 shares of company stock worth $17,498,910 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 45.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Concorde Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Stitch Fix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,593,000. Radnor Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Stitch Fix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $435,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Stitch Fix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $262,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Stitch Fix by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 54,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,200,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stitch Fix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 55.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile application in the United States. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men, women, and kids under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc.

