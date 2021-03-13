TRON (TRX) Price Tops $0.0527 on Major Exchanges

TRON (CURRENCY:TRX) traded 5.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 13th. One TRON coin can now be bought for $0.0527 or 0.00000088 BTC on major exchanges. TRON has a total market capitalization of $3.78 billion and approximately $1.93 billion worth of TRON was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, TRON has traded up 6.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

WAX (WAXP) traded 43.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000482 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 16.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000676 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0521 or 0.00000087 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded up 20.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000429 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001117 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001225 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded up 76.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000004 BTC.

TRON Coin Profile

TRON is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 28th, 2017. TRON’s total supply is 100,850,743,812 coins and its circulating supply is 71,659,657,369 coins. The official message board for TRON is medium.com/@Tronfoundation. TRON’s official website is tron.network. TRON’s official Twitter account is @tronfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for TRON is /r/Tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling TRON

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TRON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TRON should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TRON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

