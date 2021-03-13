TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.30 Per Share (NASDAQ:TSC)

TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC) – Wedbush boosted their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of TriState Capital in a report released on Tuesday, March 9th. Wedbush analyst P. Winter now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.30 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.28. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for TriState Capital’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.37 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.37 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.56 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.94 EPS.

TriState Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.11. TriState Capital had a return on equity of 9.39% and a net margin of 16.39%. The business had revenue of $50.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.55 million.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of TriState Capital from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised TriState Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on TriState Capital from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.75.

Shares of TSC opened at $25.67 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $848.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.60 and a beta of 2.10. TriState Capital has a 52-week low of $7.59 and a 52-week high of $26.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.09.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of TriState Capital by 39.4% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of TriState Capital by 517.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 5,394 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of TriState Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $109,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in TriState Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $128,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in TriState Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $175,000. 76.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TriState Capital Company Profile

TriState Capital Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for TriState Capital Bank that provides various commercial and private banking services to middle-market businesses and high-net-worth individuals in the United States. It operates in two segments, Bank and Investment Management. The company's deposit products include checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as promontory's certificate of deposit account registry services and insured cash sweep services.

