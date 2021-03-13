TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.30 Per Share

Analysts forecast that TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) will report ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for TripAdvisor’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.37) and the highest is ($0.09). TripAdvisor posted earnings per share of $0.07 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 528.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TripAdvisor will report full-year earnings of $0.15 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.33) to $0.68. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.13 to $1.69. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow TripAdvisor.

TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The travel company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.01. TripAdvisor had a negative return on equity of 15.76% and a negative net margin of 24.54%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup upgraded TripAdvisor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Monday. Barclays increased their target price on TripAdvisor from $25.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on TripAdvisor from $32.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on TripAdvisor from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Truist increased their target price on TripAdvisor from $25.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. TripAdvisor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.53.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRIP traded up $3.90 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $59.21. 395,772 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,789,119. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. TripAdvisor has a 12 month low of $13.73 and a 12 month high of $56.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.09 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $40.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.52.

In related news, CFO Ernst 02494 Teunissen sold 32,722 shares of TripAdvisor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $1,112,548.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $802,502. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Seth J. Kalvert sold 18,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.69, for a total transaction of $487,467.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $875,977.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRIP. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in TripAdvisor during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in TripAdvisor in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in TripAdvisor in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in TripAdvisor by 473.9% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,211 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of TripAdvisor during the third quarter worth about $44,000. 69.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TripAdvisor Company Profile

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotels, Media & Platform; and Experiences & Dining. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the website in 48 markets and 28 languages.

