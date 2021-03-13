Trexquant Investment LP Takes Position in Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR)

Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 47,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $827,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Shaw Communications in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Shaw Communications during the 4th quarter worth about $82,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Shaw Communications by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Shaw Communications during the 4th quarter worth $139,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in Shaw Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at $227,000. 57.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Shaw Communications stock opened at $19.17 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.58. Shaw Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.20 and a 12-month high of $19.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.77 and its 200-day moving average is $17.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 12th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.01). Shaw Communications had a return on equity of 11.09% and a net margin of 12.76%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Shaw Communications Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.0776 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.93 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.86%. Shaw Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.94%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Shaw Communications from $29.50 to $28.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Shaw Communications from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Shaw Communications from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Shaw Communications currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.13.

About Shaw Communications

Shaw Communications Inc operates as a connectivity company in North America. The company operates through Wireline and Wireless segments. The Wireline segment provides cable telecommunications services, including video, Internet, WiFi, phone, satellite video, and data networking through a national fibre-optic backbone network to Canadian consumers, North American businesses, and public-sector entities.

