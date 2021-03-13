Trexquant Investment LP Takes Position in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY)

Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 16,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,482,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Chewy by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Chewy by 243.7% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Chewy by 2.1% during the third quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $821,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Chewy by 34.0% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in shares of Chewy by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 13,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHWY traded down $2.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $84.97. 53,590 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,024,419. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.06 billion, a PE ratio of -196.79 and a beta of 0.26. Chewy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.62 and a fifty-two week high of $120.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.52.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.20) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Chewy, Inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Chewy news, insider Stacy Bowman sold 10,582 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.76, for a total value of $1,140,316.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 100,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,822,767.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Sumit Singh sold 148,444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.70, for a total value of $12,573,206.80. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 683,722 shares of company stock worth $64,038,988. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CHWY shares. Citigroup started coverage on Chewy in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Chewy from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Chewy from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Chewy from $104.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Chewy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chewy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.56.

Chewy Company Profile

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure-play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

