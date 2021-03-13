Trexquant Investment LP Takes Position in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 7,689 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $793,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGCO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of AGCO by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 833,926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,593,000 after buying an additional 35,510 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of AGCO by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 796,384 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $82,100,000 after buying an additional 87,981 shares during the last quarter. Turiya Advisors Asia Ltd boosted its stake in shares of AGCO by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Turiya Advisors Asia Ltd now owns 653,684 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,549,000 after acquiring an additional 71,250 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of AGCO by 109.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 586,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,504,000 after acquiring an additional 307,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of AGCO by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 582,913 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,094,000 after buying an additional 76,158 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.01% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on AGCO shares. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of AGCO in a report on Monday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $114.00 price target on the stock. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of AGCO in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $119.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on AGCO from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on AGCO from $141.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of AGCO from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.71.

In other news, Director Wolfgang Deml sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.37, for a total transaction of $118,370.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,099,775.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders sold a total of 4,500 shares of company stock valued at $558,980 over the last ninety days. 17.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE AGCO opened at $138.46 on Friday. AGCO Co. has a one year low of $35.33 and a one year high of $139.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.22.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. AGCO had a net margin of 2.27% and a return on equity of 13.58%. AGCO’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. Equities analysts expect that AGCO Co. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.41%.

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers high horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

