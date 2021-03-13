Trexquant Investment LP Purchases New Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 12,739 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,099,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 15.0% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 48,144 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,862,000 after buying an additional 6,267 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in Applied Materials by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 8,800 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Applied Materials by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 159,492 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $9,482,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 4,720 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 38,070 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $2,263,000 after acquiring an additional 4,562 shares in the last quarter. 78.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

NASDAQ:AMAT traded down $2.62 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $114.57. 247,231 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,657,944. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.64 and a 52 week high of $124.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $105.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.48.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.11. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 21.04%. The firm had revenue of $5.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.97 EPS for the current year.

In other Applied Materials news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.50, for a total value of $69,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AMAT. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $118.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Applied Materials from $88.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Cowen increased their price target on Applied Materials from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Applied Materials from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Applied Materials has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.57.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Read More: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.