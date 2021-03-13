Trexquant Investment LP Makes New Investment in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 10,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,574,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 136,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,197,000 after acquiring an additional 2,747 shares during the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 94,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,992,000 after acquiring an additional 8,688 shares during the last quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 102.6% during the fourth quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,325,000 after acquiring an additional 4,525 shares during the last quarter. Lowell Blake & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Lowell Blake & Associates Inc. now owns 31,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,605,000 after acquiring an additional 962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 211,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,376,000 after acquiring an additional 1,536 shares during the last quarter. 69.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PEP shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on PepsiCo in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 price objective for the company. Barclays reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Sunday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on PepsiCo from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $153.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.78.

Shares of NASDAQ PEP traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $133.02. 228,689 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,492,473. The firm has a market capitalization of $183.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.93. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.42 and a 52 week high of $148.77. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $135.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $139.43.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.02. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.28% and a net margin of 10.27%. Research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a $1.0225 dividend. This represents a $4.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.96%.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

