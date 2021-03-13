Trexquant Investment LP Makes New $1.13 Million Investment in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 27,985 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $1,133,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,224,080 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,304,755,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454,932 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,043,726 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $973,530,000 after acquiring an additional 936,160 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,036,182 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $487,345,000 after acquiring an additional 309,144 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,996,363 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $343,275,000 after acquiring an additional 98,981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alkeon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 5,420,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $186,123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120,000 shares during the last quarter. 77.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:KKR traded down $0.55 during trading on Friday, reaching $47.66. 45,404 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,019,202. The company’s 50 day moving average is $44.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.48 billion, a PE ratio of 29.58, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.55 and a 52 week high of $49.29.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The asset manager reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.08. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is 32.34%.

In related news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 20,125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.04, for a total transaction of $2,214,555,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel David Sorkin sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.06, for a total value of $1,351,800.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,351,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on KKR shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $46.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Citigroup boosted their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $52.50 to $62.50 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised KKR & Co. Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. KKR & Co. Inc. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.29.

KKR & Co. Inc. Company Profile

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

