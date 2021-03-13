Trexquant Investment LP Invests $1.38 Million in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,158 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,379,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,010 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,314,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 779.6% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,764 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,953,000 after purchasing an additional 5,995 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 963.0% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 574 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 26.3% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 4,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 35.1% during the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 804 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.99% of the company’s stock.

TYL traded down $1.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $410.68. The company had a trading volume of 2,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 321,350. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $247.22 and a 12 month high of $479.79. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $440.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $406.74. The company has a market cap of $16.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.52, a PEG ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 0.67.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.03). Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 16.71% and a return on equity of 9.91%. The company had revenue of $283.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.43 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TYL. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $435.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $370.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Tyler Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $389.50.

In other news, Director Donald R. Brattain sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $477.58, for a total value of $1,432,740.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,981,957. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel M. Pope sold 705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.57, for a total transaction of $327,521.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,567,923.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 62,135 shares of company stock worth $28,953,648. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software; and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

