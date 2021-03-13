Trexquant Investment LP Has $1.26 Million Holdings in Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD)

Trexquant Investment LP lifted its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) by 165.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,592 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,008 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Amicus Therapeutics were worth $1,261,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Amicus Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $4,095,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Amicus Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,311,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 630,097 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,899,000 after buying an additional 40,617 shares in the last quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amicus Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $535,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 67.7% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 114,420 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,616,000 after purchasing an additional 46,175 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Amicus Therapeutics stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,489,163. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.25 and a 12 month high of $25.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.41 and a 200 day moving average of $18.18. The company has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of -9.38 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 5.24 and a quick ratio of 5.10.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.04). Amicus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 73.81% and a negative net margin of 120.18%. Equities analysts expect that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.03 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO John F. Crowley sold 7,500 shares of Amicus Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.17, for a total value of $166,275.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 807,226 shares in the company, valued at $17,896,200.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO John F. Crowley sold 50,000 shares of Amicus Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.51, for a total transaction of $1,075,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 940,996 shares in the company, valued at $20,240,823.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 228,139 shares of company stock worth $5,264,285 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on FOLD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Amicus Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded Amicus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded Amicus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink downgraded Amicus Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Amicus Therapeutics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.89.

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to treat a range of rare and orphan diseases. The company offers Galafold, an orally administered small molecule pharmacological chaperone for the treatment of Fabry disease. It is also conducting Phase 3 (ATB200-03) clinical study of AT-GAA for Pompe disease.

